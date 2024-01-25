This Countertop Combo Oven Handles 12-Inch Pizzas And Seriously Undercuts Breville

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home cooks who get really into your meals know that certain appliances are simply better for certain dishes. This is why you might want to branch out from your regular oven and treat yourself to something like this Gemelli Home Convection Oven, which comes with a built-in pizza drawer and rotisserie and is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only.

Featured on The Talk, this convection oven can cook, roast, warm, broil, bake, and more with a maximum heating temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's large enough to cook a variety of meals weighing up to 6 lbs each, and it's designed to cook even these heftier portions evenly throughout.