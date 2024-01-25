This Countertop Combo Oven Handles 12-Inch Pizzas And Seriously Undercuts Breville
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home cooks who get really into your meals know that certain appliances are simply better for certain dishes. This is why you might want to branch out from your regular oven and treat yourself to something like this Gemelli Home Convection Oven, which comes with a built-in pizza drawer and rotisserie and is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only.
Featured on The Talk, this convection oven can cook, roast, warm, broil, bake, and more with a maximum heating temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's large enough to cook a variety of meals weighing up to 6 lbs each, and it's designed to cook even these heftier portions evenly throughout.
12-inch pizzas are no problem here
The built-in pizza drawer, which is in many ways the star of the show, is designed to make full 12-inch pizza pies. It's also great for toasting quesadillas and bagels, and making apps for the big game.
For home cooks who love delicious meals and simple appliances, the straightforward knob control system and non-stick interior of this oven should be perfect.
One recent buyer described this oven alongside a five-star review as a "fabulously handy appliance." Discover why during this limited-time sale.
This Gemelli Home Convection Oven, which includes a built-in pizza drawer and rotisserie, is on sale through January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT for $199.99 (reg. $299).
Prices subject to change.