This Easy-To-Use Button Remote For Apple TV Is A Simple Way To Navigate The Big Screen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Tailor-made for the Apple TV, the Function101 Button Remote lets users sync up easily and find shows without a hassle, all for the price of $24.97 through Jan. 28.

We're into the home stretch on the first month of 2024, and while you're striving to keep those New Year's resolutions alive, don't forget to relax. There are plenty of great shows to look forward to, not to mention the Big Game. The best way to enjoy it all is with a reliable remote, and the Function101 Button Remote is a perfect fit for Apple TV users — especially now that it's priced down to $24.97 for a limited time.

This sleek remote is specifically designed for Apple TV, but it's compatible with most modern smart TVs, including 4K sets. It's made from durable plastic and silicone that can withstand marathon binges. It can sync up to your set in just seconds and uses infrared signals with an impressive range of nearly 40 feet to change channels, adjust the volume, and more.