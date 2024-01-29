Here's What The VSC Button On Your Toyota Does

Given its functionality, you'd be wise to leave the Vehicle Stability Control engaged on your Toyota most of the time you're behind the wheel. For that reason, the function is automatically activated in your car unless you turn it off.

There are, in fact, certain times when you might need to turn VSC and TRAC off on your Toyota, which is where that button with the slippery car on it comes in. If you push that button, TRAC will disengage, and if you hold it down for about 3 seconds, VSC will do the same. If you're wondering why you'd need to turn VSC off, stability and traction control may prevent you from being able to get your Toyota free if you're stuck in mud or ice.

More specifically, VSC and TRAC will make it impossible to gently rock your Toyota back and forth when trying to dislodge the vehicle from mud and ice. While there's no guarantee turning the systems off will give your car or truck enough wriggle room to get free, it may help the situation. But should you manage to shake your Toyota free with VSC disengaged, you'll want to turn it back on sooner rather than later. The easiest way to turn VSC back on is by pushing that button, but you can also re-engage the system by turning the car off, as the system will be operational the next time you turn the car on.