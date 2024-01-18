Only A Few Days Left To Get This Near-Mint Lenovo Mini Desktop Refurb For Under $180
Buying a brand-new computer may be the best option if you're looking for the highest-performing machine you can find with the latest hardware. However, it's not the only route if you want a lower price for a computer that could still perform well for everyday tasks. Refurbished tech is a great option for budget tech shoppers. That's how you can get this Lenovo M900 Tiny for $179.97 instead of $349.
This refurbished computer has an "A" grade, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition and may have only subtle cosmetic signs of use. In terms of hardware, this computer has a 6th Generation Intel® Core i5-6400T processor running at 2.2GHz. The 256GB SSD may be sufficient for professionals or students, and this model comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM but can be upgraded to 32GB.
A great refurbished PC for a low price
Windows 10 Pro is pre-installed on this desktop, and its diminutive footprint makes it ideal for compact workspaces. At just over seven inches long, this mini desktop saves space and allows for multiple mounting types including VESA so that it can be hidden on the back of a TV, monitor, or other compatible display.
It also includes features like Intel Unite and Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution, along with being backed by an aftermarket one-year parts and labor warranty from a third party.
You only have until January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 on sale for $179.97, with no coupon needed.
