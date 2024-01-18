Only A Few Days Left To Get This Near-Mint Lenovo Mini Desktop Refurb For Under $180

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a brand-new computer may be the best option if you're looking for the highest-performing machine you can find with the latest hardware. However, it's not the only route if you want a lower price for a computer that could still perform well for everyday tasks. Refurbished tech is a great option for budget tech shoppers. That's how you can get this Lenovo M900 Tiny for $179.97 instead of $349.

This refurbished computer has an "A" grade, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition and may have only subtle cosmetic signs of use. In terms of hardware, this computer has a 6th Generation Intel® Core i5-6400T processor running at 2.2GHz. The 256GB SSD may be sufficient for professionals or students, and this model comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM but can be upgraded to 32GB.