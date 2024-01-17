A Lifetime Subscription To Cheat Happens PC Cheat Codes Is Now Half Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Cheat Happens is a platform for PC gamers to access custom cheat codes created by a team of programmers for over 6,000 PC games. Until January 21, a lifetime subscription to Cheat Happens is on sale for $45.97.

There's more than one way to enjoy a game, and sometimes that means breaking it a little to have even more fun. Cheat codes have been around for some time, but now you don't have to crawl through web pages to try to find cheats for the latest PC games, and you don't have to know how to code to have custom codes made.

Cheat Happens is a cheat code platform for PC games that gives users access to a huge network of existing cheats, along with the potential to get custom cheats for new games. Normally, a lifetime subscription would cost $99, but you can get it for $45.97.