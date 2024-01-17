A Lifetime Subscription To Cheat Happens PC Cheat Codes Is Now Half Price
TL;DR: Cheat Happens is a platform for PC gamers to access custom cheat codes created by a team of programmers for over 6,000 PC games. Until January 21, a lifetime subscription to Cheat Happens is on sale for $45.97.
There's more than one way to enjoy a game, and sometimes that means breaking it a little to have even more fun. Cheat codes have been around for some time, but now you don't have to crawl through web pages to try to find cheats for the latest PC games, and you don't have to know how to code to have custom codes made.
Cheat Happens is a cheat code platform for PC games that gives users access to a huge network of existing cheats, along with the potential to get custom cheats for new games. Normally, a lifetime subscription would cost $99, but you can get it for $45.97.
Access a lifetime of gaming cheats
Cheat Happens lets you play games in a new way. This membership gives gamers unlimited access to a collection of over 27,000 trainers for more than 6,000 PC games. Premium members enjoy a host of privileges, including the ability to download trainers crafted exclusively by the Cheat Happens team of programmers. There are even forums where you can go to discuss games and request new trainers for specific titles.
Subscribers can expect up to 170 exclusive cheats and trainers to be released monthly, so the options keep up-to-date with modern games. Plus, you get access to tools like the Trainer Manager and CoSMOS Memory Scanner/Hacker.
January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get a Premium Lifetime Subscription to Cheat Happens for $45.97, with no coupon needed.
