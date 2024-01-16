This Gadget Turns Your TV Into A Digital Art Gallery, No Samsung Frame Required
TL;DR: Dreamscreens is a USB gadget that transforms your TV into a digital art gallery — get yours here for the best-on-web price of $32.97.
You might not see the downfall of big screens getting bigger, up until you notice your TV has turned into a huge eyesore when not in use. While some splurge for more expensive entertainment fixes, you can turn your existing TV into one with this USB gadget: Dreamscreens.
While you may notice it's well-reviewed on Amazon, you can get one here for a lower price than anywhere else online — on sale for $32.97 (reg. $49) through January 21.
Installation is practically non-existent. As long as your TV has a USB input, you just have to insert the standard or widescreen thumb drive, select the correct channel on your TV, and choose a display mode between a still image of one painting, a slideshow, or a video with added background music.
Transform a blank screen into a work of art
Dreamscreens has over 500 iconic paintings to choose from, all in stunning 4K quality, for creating more ambiance while you read and work or start conversations at your next home gathering.
If your TV doesn't have a USB input, you might still be able to use Dreamscreens with a combination of screen mirroring, another device, or media server apps. The gadget is also compatible with some digital frames if you prefer that instead.
