What Happened To The Brümachen Coffee Maker From Shark Tank Season 12?

On January 22, 2021, the 11th episode of 12th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC to just over 4.2 million live and same-day viewers. The second of four pitches was an attempt to sell the Sharks on the Brümachen, a portable coffee maker for brewing Keurig-style coffee pods on the go. The Sharks seemed impressed by the idea of the product as well as the immigrant story of co-founder Kweku Larbi. However, they also scoffed at the sky-high valuation that the entrepreneurs were asking for in light of only having sold through Kickstarter preorders so far and found the device itself complicated to use. Larbi and business partner Ross Smith, a full-time social media influencer, left without a deal.

During the pitch, Larbi claimed that all of the Kickstarter orders had been fulfilled. Upon closer examination, though, that does not appear to be the case, with comments on the Brümachen Kickstarter page crying foul over unfulfilled orders, the coffee makers that did get sent out arriving broken, and an overall lack of communication.

In light of all this, what exactly happened with Brümachen? Read on to find out.