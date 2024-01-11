Add Voice Controls To Your Car With This Affordable CarPlay And Android Auto Touchscreen

Today's vehicles boast some pretty impressive tech, especially when it comes to handling media and navigation. Wish your older car had those types of amenities? With this easily installed 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen car display, it actually can. And since it's on sale for a surprisingly low price, you can buy one without buyer's remorse.

This touchscreen display instantly modernizes any older car. You simply fit the screen to your windshield or dashboard, plug it into a power port, and then use Bluetooth, an FM transmitter, or an AUX port to connect the audio. From there, you'll have access to a whole new world of added features and abilities that enhance your enjoyment and the safety of your ride.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, you can control everything with nothing more than the sound of your voice. This is important for safety, as you'll spend far less time pressing buttons, so you can keep your hands on the steering wheel and your eyes on the road.