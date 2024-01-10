CES Innovation Spotlight: Eureka J20
This content was paid for by Eureka and written by SlashGear
The future is now — at least when it comes to keeping a tidy home. If you've been looking for an advanced, hi-tech solution that can handle tough messes so you don't have to, the Eureka J20 is the answer to your prayers. The two-in-one robotic vacuum/floor washer, which was demonstrated for the first time in North America at this year's CES, is set to revolutionize home cleaning.
Earning a SlashGear Innovation award at the famed trade show held each January in Las Vegas, the unique, state-of-the-art capabilities of the Eureka J20 transcend what you might have previously expected a robot vacuum to be capable of. The Eureka J20 is the first robot vacuum to combine a freshwater cleaning feature with an all-in-one base station, allowing it to tackle messes, like spilled jam and dried ketchup, that have previously proved particularly challenging for robot vacuums.
The Eureka J20 is equipped with a dual water tank and innovative RollRenew mopping system
Unlike conventional ultrasonic or dual-rotary mops, the Eureka J20 employs its own unique RollRenew mopping system, which pairs a cycling belt mop design with an integrated dual water tank. During cleaning, five different water nozzles spray a steady stream of water as the mop rolls forward to remove stubborn stains. Meanwhile, a scraper under the robot continuously guides the dirty water away from the mop and into an onboard wastewater tank that can hold up to 250 milliliters. Using this innovative method, the J20 keeps clean and dirty water separate in two distinct onboard tanks, allowing for a cleaning process that is both thorough and hygienic.
Your floors will benefit from being cleaned with nothing but fresh water, rather than already-used mop water, leaving them spotless and uncontaminated from dirty streaks you could otherwise get by using the same water over and over. Plus, by using a steady supply of clean water, the Eureka J20's cutting-edge mopping technology enables it to tackle dried-on stains that are particularly tough to remove, like coffee spills, tomato sauce, and red wine.
The dual tank RollRenew mopping design isn't the only feature that makes the Eureka J20 a superior robot vacuum and floor washer. Its cycling belt mop design makes the product exceptionally efficient, ensuring no residual water is left on your floors. This helps prevent secondary pollution and sets a new hygienic standard for mopping robots.
The Eureka J20 has formidable water pressure and suction power
In addition to its innovative mop design, the Eureka J20 is also equipped with robust suction power. It has four distinct suction levels — allowing you to apply the right amount of force for each particular job — with an impressive maximum power of 8,000 Pa. It can also apply an automatic suction boost when rolling over a carpet, enabling it to eliminate hidden dust and debris and thoroughly vacuum and clean all your floors.
Additionally, its mopping system is just as formidable, generating 17N of pressure and applying fresh water at three times the force as compared to average mopping robots. With this kind of power, even more stubborn dirt, debris, and spots can be removed from rugs and other surfaces, ensuring a thoroughly clean floor. The Eureka J20 isn't just cleaning dirty floors with these features — it's conquering them.
Its base is just as impressive as the robot itself
The base for a two-in-one robot vacuum/floor washer also needs to handle all-in-one duties, and the station for the Eureka J20 doesn't disappoint. The automated hub is the pinnacle of convenience, handling all the mundane, messy tasks to maintain the robot so that you don't have to. It will collect the dirty water stored by the robot in its dual tank system, refill the other tank with clean water, wash the mop, dry the mop, add new detergent, and empty the dust — all in one place.
Not only will the all-in-one station do all the work for you, but it can run automatically for up to 75 days before you need to do anything. Its large 1.5-liter tanks have enough capacity to store both dirty and clean water separately for over two months. The same goes for its 3-liter dust bag, which will collect weeks of debris scooped up by the vacuum.
If you're worried that the station might smell bad without its dust bag being emptied for extended periods, you'll be happy to hear that Eureka has considered such concerns when designing the base of the J20. It's equipped with a ventilation system that will continuously circulate air within the dust bag compartment to help prevent odors from building up.
The Eureka J20 can easily avoid obstacles and has advanced carpet detection
Many homes have a mix of hard floors and carpets, which is why it's important for a robot vacuum to cover both. The Eureka J20 (duo-brush version) employs advanced ultrasonic carpet detection and can quickly switch its specially designed composite mop to a non-fabric side that will keep your carpet from getting wet — even if the robot has just mopped an adjacent room. Thanks to this innovative system, you won't have to worry about damp carpets anymore.
The J20 also has a full suite of additional sensors to avoid obstacles, steps, and more, as well as a 22-millimeter threshold crossing ability that keeps it from getting stuck. Its state-of-the-art 3D obstacle avoidance feature is even more impressive and represents a pinnacle in robot vacuum technology. Using precise laser navigation and detection capabilities, the J20 can quickly comprehend home layouts and accurately identify obstacles over 4.5-centimeter tall. This advanced technology allows the robot to easily vacuum through even the most complex home with ease, thoroughly cleaning your floors and carpets along the way.
Thanks to its impressively large onboard battery, the Eureka J20 has a maximum runtime of three hours (180 minutes) on a single charge. That means it can cover up to 4,300 square feet of floor space before needing to recharge at its base.
The J20 is paired with an app worthy of its advanced design
With its latest update, the Eureka app makes significant improvements to user interaction and control over its smart products, including the J20 robotic vacuum/floor washer. From your smartphone or tablet, you'll have comprehensive control over the J20, allowing you to adjust suction power, set cleaning schedules, and create invisible walls and no-go zones — all without having to get up off your couch. Plus, the Eureka J20 isn't just a cleaning appliance — it's a verifiable smart home device, thanks to its integration with Alexa and Google Home. With the redesign of its app, Eureka has shown its commitment not just to advancing home cleaning technology but also to improving user experience and bringing modern ease and convenience to once-dreaded chores.
The J20 is part of Eureka's legacy of innovation
Since its founding in 1909, Eureka has built a legacy of innovation — and not just for vacuum cleaners. In addition to winning a Grand Prize at the San Francisco International Exposition for its electric vacuum in 1915, Eureka pioneered the first electric car and has contributed important battery technology toward NASA's space endeavors. With innovation and discovery permeating every facet of Eureka's designs and products, the manufacturer has shown a commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining what appliances like vacuums can do. Each of its models, including the J20, offers technology that lets cleaning feel approachable, effortless, and rewarding — making its users' lives easier as a whole.
Additionally, the J20 lives up to Eureka's Clean Promise, which ensures that every Eureka product makes chores and other aspects of maintaining your home less daunting. The two-in-one robotic vacuum/floor washer, like the company's other products, is expertly engineered and high quality. Just as the company commits to a clean planet by actively engaging in community efforts to preserve the environment, Eureka also commits to cleaning up your home. By living up to these core values, it's clear why the Eureka J20 is worthy of the SlashGear Innovation Award it earned at CES 2024.
