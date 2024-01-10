CES Innovation Spotlight: Eureka J20

This content was paid for by Eureka and written by SlashGear

The future is now — at least when it comes to keeping a tidy home. If you've been looking for an advanced, hi-tech solution that can handle tough messes so you don't have to, the Eureka J20 is the answer to your prayers. The two-in-one robotic vacuum/floor washer, which was demonstrated for the first time in North America at this year's CES, is set to revolutionize home cleaning.

Earning a SlashGear Innovation award at the famed trade show held each January in Las Vegas, the unique, state-of-the-art capabilities of the Eureka J20 transcend what you might have previously expected a robot vacuum to be capable of. The Eureka J20 is the first robot vacuum to combine a freshwater cleaning feature with an all-in-one base station, allowing it to tackle messes, like spilled jam and dried ketchup, that have previously proved particularly challenging for robot vacuums.