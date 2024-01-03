Get This Rowing Machine For Less Than Half Price And Start Your 2024 Fitness Journey
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Add physical fitness to your New Year's resolution list. Get this Goplus Magnetic Rowing Machine on sale for just $189.99 (reg. $399) through January 7th.
2024 has arrived, and a lot of us are mulling over the last year and looking at how we can exercise more moving forward. While gym memberships and class fees can add up fast, building up your home gym is an investment in long-term health at a fixed rate. For a versatile addition to your setup, get this Goplus Magnetic Rowing Machine on sale for just $189.99 (reg. $399) through January 7th.
Easy to use, with big potential payoffs for whole-body fitness
This black rowing machine is made of steel and promises a smooth and quiet riding experience for the user. It is designed to be long-lasting and comfortable to sit in. Its adjustable resistance settings and foot straps make it customizable to users of all sizes and fitness levels. Plus, the rower has a crystal-clear LCD that showcases metrics on a particular workout session — e.g., counts per minute, total calories burned, and more.
Get this Goplus Magnetic Rowing Machine on sale for just $189.99 (reg. $399) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.