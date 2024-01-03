Here's How The NFL's Next Gen Stats Technology Actually Works (And How It's Changed The Game)

As time goes by and technology improves, it begins to seep its way into every crevice of daily life. As long as humans have been playing sports, they have been keeping score. In the center of these two statements is the NFL's Next Gen Stats, a dizzying amount of statistics that the NFL publishes about teams and players throughout the season. Almost any statistic you could ever want to know about any team and any player is knowable and has been meticulously recorded.

Gone are the days when assessing a player's performance relied solely on subjective observations or basic statistics. The NFL's Next Gen Stats program has made way for a new level of precision and insight within data that goes far beyond the surface-level metrics. This comprehensive system has not only enriched the viewing experience for fans but has also provided teams with a treasure trove of information to inform strategic decisions and player development. The ability to quantify the seemingly unquantifiable has not only heightened the enjoyment of the game for enthusiasts but has also armed coaches and players with invaluable insights, refining strategies, and elevating the overall quality of play.

The only question is, how do they capture so much data? The answer is, of course, through dizzying technology. The intersection of athleticism and technology has never been more fascinating than in the case of the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Through this program, the NFL has implemented a whole lot of technology, and the newly available stats this tech has created have changed the way football is played.