What Are Burner Phones, And Where Can You Buy Them?

We've all seen that scene in a film or TV show where a character (often a criminal sort, up to no good) makes a heated call and, moments after hanging up, drops the phone into the garbage. Sometimes, they even destroy the phone entirely. And if you've ever wondered why they dumped the device, it's because it was a burner phone, and they never meant to use it for the long term. Heck, some users even take a one-use-and-done approach to burners.

Such devices are better known as prepaid phones. While Hollywood might have you believe they're only used by shady people doing shady things, there are several good reasons for any upstanding citizen to have a burner phone these days, not the least of which is the increasing worry over security and smartphones. Perhaps more importantly, prepaid phones can be used without a contract or commitment to any service provider, making them ideal for folks wary of doing business with such companies.

As for how burner phones work, it's pretty simple in that a user pays upfront for a fixed amount of call time or data. Once the minutes expire, if you don't buy more, the device essentially becomes a paperweight. At that point, you can drop it in the trash and walk away if you desire. Of course, if you trash the phone, you'll need to purchase a new one when you need to make a call.