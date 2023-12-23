What Are Burner Phones, And Where Can You Buy Them?
We've all seen that scene in a film or TV show where a character (often a criminal sort, up to no good) makes a heated call and, moments after hanging up, drops the phone into the garbage. Sometimes, they even destroy the phone entirely. And if you've ever wondered why they dumped the device, it's because it was a burner phone, and they never meant to use it for the long term. Heck, some users even take a one-use-and-done approach to burners.
Such devices are better known as prepaid phones. While Hollywood might have you believe they're only used by shady people doing shady things, there are several good reasons for any upstanding citizen to have a burner phone these days, not the least of which is the increasing worry over security and smartphones. Perhaps more importantly, prepaid phones can be used without a contract or commitment to any service provider, making them ideal for folks wary of doing business with such companies.
As for how burner phones work, it's pretty simple in that a user pays upfront for a fixed amount of call time or data. Once the minutes expire, if you don't buy more, the device essentially becomes a paperweight. At that point, you can drop it in the trash and walk away if you desire. Of course, if you trash the phone, you'll need to purchase a new one when you need to make a call.
You can buy prepaid cell phones through retail outlets
If you're looking for another reason to consider a burner phone, their bare-bones functionality makes them ideal for users who don't need the internet or social media. So, if a cell phone that keeps you off the proverbial grid is what you're looking for, you'll be happy to learn there are dozens of no-nonsense phones and prepaid plans on the market these days. You might also be interested to know you can pick up a so-called burner phone in any number of retail outlets.
Some of the more prominent prepaid phone providers on the market are Boost Mobile and Tracfone, but even Verizon has gotten in on the prepaid game via their Total line of phones. Whatever level of function you need, most prepaid phone providers sell their devices through big box stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. They can also be purchased at retail phone outlets like Metro and Cricket and certain convenience stores like 7-11.
As for how much a burner phone will cost you, that all depends on what you want from the device. Assuming you're not looking for a prepaid smartphone, you can pick one up for as low as $20, but prices go up from there. You will also need to pay for the phone's calling plan separately, and that price can change dramatically depending on the plan selected. If those options aren't appealing, you could always turn your current smartphone into a pseudo burner via the Burner app.