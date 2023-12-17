Has NASA Stopped Exploring The Ocean? The Myth Debunked

Conspiracy theories have swirled around NASA for as long as the agency has been in existence, including suggestions that the moon landing was faked, the Earth is flat, and that aliens are vacationing at Area 51. Now, a newer and more novel X-File has emerged: the claim that NASA stopped exploring the ocean in the late '70s. A short YouTube video with ominous music over shots of fish claims that NASA gave up on the ocean in mid-1978, presumably because it began working on "getting us off the planet" instead. The conspiracy video leaves viewers with the haunting question: "What did they discover down there?"

Putting aside that this sounds like the plot of James Cameron's movie "The Abyss," the video continues to pop up on social media and make the rounds. Are you going to take that, NASA? The issue with the claim is that the agency's ocean research has been ongoing since the start, and not just because of those cool deep sea fish with light bulbs on their heads. The continuing research is not simply to study the relationship between the ocean and Earth, but to use the ocean as a giant testing ground for potential exploration of other planets.