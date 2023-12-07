Easy-To-Fly And Now Less Than Half Price, This 4K Quadcopter Drone Folds For Portability
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Fly recreationally and capture stunning photography with this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which is just $79.97 (reg. $199) through December 17 only.
It's gift-buying season, and you don't want to overthink, spend too much time, or spend too much money on a gift that should feel thoughtful and high quality. Confusing, isn't it? When thinking about recreational fun, there are few options as adventurous as this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which is just $79.97 (reg. $199) through December 17.
This quadcopter drone comes equipped with a 4K camera that can capture stunning photography of the skies, thanks to its powerful sensor and a range of helpful features like gesture control and its electronic stabilization system. Additionally, the drone comes with a secondary camera with 720p resolution.
This 4K drone folds up to fit in your bag
Its remote control capabilities and one-click take-off and landing capabilities make this drone user-friendly for beginners as well as advanced drone pilots. It uses a foldable design, too, that makes packing it up for camping trips and similar adventures a breeze, and its optimized waypoint flight control means setting routes to get dramatic aerial perspectives is easy.
Don't wait too long to lock in this fun, creative, and affordable holiday gift.
Get this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which is just $79.97 (reg. $199) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and order by December 7 for on-time holiday delivery.
Prices subject to change.