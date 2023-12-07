Easy-To-Fly And Now Less Than Half Price, This 4K Quadcopter Drone Folds For Portability

TL;DR: Fly recreationally and capture stunning photography with this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which is just $79.97 (reg. $199) through December 17 only.

It's gift-buying season, and you don't want to overthink, spend too much time, or spend too much money on a gift that should feel thoughtful and high quality. Confusing, isn't it? When thinking about recreational fun, there are few options as adventurous as this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which is just $79.97 (reg. $199) through December 17.

This quadcopter drone comes equipped with a 4K camera that can capture stunning photography of the skies, thanks to its powerful sensor and a range of helpful features like gesture control and its electronic stabilization system. Additionally, the drone comes with a secondary camera with 720p resolution.