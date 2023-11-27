How New York's New MLS Stadium Plans To Go Fully Electric

In November 2023, the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) shared its plans to build the first-ever Major League Soccer fully electric soccer stadium. During its local community board meeting in Queens, NYCFC revealed the proposal for a 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point. Under its Willets Point Phase 2 project, the sustainability plan formally entered the Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP) in the same week.

According to the NYCFC, the privately financed project will also be the first fully electric professional sports stadium in New York. Aside from this, it also revealed plans to deliver a total of 2,500 affordable housing units, a 650-seat public school, a 250-key hotel, and a public open space for its community.

To go fully electric, the NYCFC points to plans of using an array of solar panels installed on the stadium roof. Additionally, it mentions the use of built-in efficiency through intelligent systems and an emergency backup generator, which can be used during code-required testing or unexpected power outages.

The stadium diagram shared by NYCFC included various sustainable practices in its plans, like water harvesting and waste management facilities. On top of this, NYCFC also claims that it plans to enact carbon reduction strategies, such as encouraging public transportation, restoring biodiversity, and using locally sourced materials in the process. Forbes shared that the $780 million stadium is set to open in 2027. Setting the stage for sustainable entertainment facilities in the future, here's why this fully electric stadium matters.