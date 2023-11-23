Get $3,000 Off A Samsung 98 Q80C QLED TV (& Other Black Friday Discounts)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean you can find plenty of good deals on TVs from most retailers, you can also purchase discounted Samsung televisions straight from the source. The manufacturer is taking the price off several of its models, sometimes as much as nearly 50% off. With Samsung's higher-end, more expensive units, this can mean savings of thousands of dollars.

Samsung's deals are also being offered on a wide range of its TVs, so you should be able to find a discounted television that's in your price range or close to the size you're looking for, whether it's a modest 32-inch set or a massive 98-inch screen. The sale also includes some of Samsung's more unique and innovative TVs, like the art-friendly The Frame and the made-for-outdoors The Terrace. Here are some of the best Samsung TV deals for Black Friday 2023 that will let you upgrade your home entertainment setup while saving big.