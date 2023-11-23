Get $3,000 Off A Samsung 98 Q80C QLED TV (& Other Black Friday Discounts)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean you can find plenty of good deals on TVs from most retailers, you can also purchase discounted Samsung televisions straight from the source. The manufacturer is taking the price off several of its models, sometimes as much as nearly 50% off. With Samsung's higher-end, more expensive units, this can mean savings of thousands of dollars.
Samsung's deals are also being offered on a wide range of its TVs, so you should be able to find a discounted television that's in your price range or close to the size you're looking for, whether it's a modest 32-inch set or a massive 98-inch screen. The sale also includes some of Samsung's more unique and innovative TVs, like the art-friendly The Frame and the made-for-outdoors The Terrace. Here are some of the best Samsung TV deals for Black Friday 2023 that will let you upgrade your home entertainment setup while saving big.
98-inch QLED 4K Q80C
If you're in the market for a TV that's practically wall-sized, Samsung's Black Friday sale is a good opportunity to purchase the 98-inch QLED 4K Q80C, a massive smart television with a display that's as stunning as it is large. Using Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, the set is capable of showcasing a billion different color shades, as well as deep, dark blacks in Quantum HDR. The TV is also equipped with features that allow it to contextually adapt to whatever you're watching to provide the best picture, as well as upscale lower-resolution content into 4K.
Other features include a solar-powered remote, Object Tracking Sound Lite (which provides 3D audio), and an aesthetically pleasing frame that's remarkably thin considering the large size of the screen. Normally priced at $7,999.99, Samsung is currently offering its 98-inch QLED 4K Q80C for $4,999.99 — that's a $3,000 discount – as part of its Black Friday event.
55-inch The Frame QLED 4K LS03B
All sizes of Samsung's The Frame television are currently discounted for Black Friday, including the 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K LS03B. If you've been looking for a new 4K TV as well as something a little classy to decorate your home with, The Frame fits both descriptions. With bezels designed to look like a picture frame and a pristine, high-resolution display, static images on The Frame can look indistinguishable from physical artwork. Plus, you can quickly switch up the art displayed on your wall thanks to Samsung's Art Store, which we called "one of the most charming features" of The Frame in our hands-on review. The Art Store pairs with museums and artists to bring you plenty of downloadable options, and you can also add your own photos and use the TV as a large digital photo frame.
Of course, you can also use The Frame to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 4K resolution. The screen utilizes QLED technology and 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot tech, which is capable of a billion colors. The Frame is also equipped with anti-reflection tech and a Matte Display Film finish that reduces glare and helps boost image color and contrast. Normally $1,499.99, Samsung is currently offering the 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K LS03B for just $979.99.
50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C
The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C comes in six sizes, ranging from 43 to 85 inches, so if you're looking for something not too big and not too small, now's your chance to pick up the 50-inch model, which is currently $500 off its list price. Its display utilizes over 8 million pixels and uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology for a bright, crisp picture. The TV also offers improved contrast and vivid color with its Neo Quantum HDR+, and can accurately upscale lower-resolution images to 4K using 20 different specialized networks in its Neural Quantum Processor.
Additional features that offer an enhanced viewing experience include an anti-glare finish and Samsung's Ultra Viewing Angle technology, which allows you to watch the TV from anywhere in the room without sacrificing image quality. As part of its Black Friday event, Samsung is slashing the usual cost of its 50-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90C from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99.
65-inch Class OLED S95C
Samsung's higher-end sets can be pretty steep, which is why it's smart to take advantage of sales like the manufacturer's current Black Friday event. The 65-inch OLED S95C is $900 off its usual cost and would make a great addition to your entertainment setup. Using Samsung's OLED technology, the S95C provides strong contrast and vivid colors, and images can be upscaled to 4K thanks to the built-in Neural Quantum Processor.
If you're not hooking the TV up to external speakers, you can still get great sound from the unit's Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, which uses AI to provide immersive 3D spatial audio. The TV will also pair well with your Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, or other console, thanks to its "enhanced gaming features" that build on those of previous S95C models. Samsung is currently offering the 65-inch OLED S95C for $2,399.99, down from its usual $3,299.99 price tag. With Samsung financing, you can also pay for the S95C in $100 monthly payments for two years.
75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T
Watching TV doesn't have to strictly be an indoor activity — especially these days as QLED technology makes it easier than ever to get a crystal clear picture even in the sunniest weather. With Samsung's 75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T, you can basically have your own personal outdoor movie theater. With Ultra Bright Picture Quality and an Outdoor Optimized display, you'll get a 4K image that's as crisp as you'd get in your living room. You won't have to worry about damage from the elements either, since the Terrace has an IP56 rating, which means it's built to withstand dust and low-pressure jets of water.
Additional features include 4K upscaling, Neo Quantum HDR+, and smart compatibility with multiple voice assistants. An even larger 85-inch model is also available, but if you want to take advantage of Samsung's Black Friday sale, you'll have to opt for the 65-inch or 75-inch displays. The 75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T is currently $3,500 off its usual $12,999.99 price, which is one of the best Samsung TV deals available. As an added bonus, free installation is included.