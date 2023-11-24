After Over 25 Years, Switzerland Will No Longer Give Electric Cars Tax Breaks. Here's Why

On Nov. 8, the Swiss Federal Council announced that it would no longer be issuing an exception for its import duty on electric vehicles starting January 1, 2024.

Since its introduction in 1997, electric vehicles have been exempted from the 4% import duty on vehicles for passenger or goods transport weighing no more than 1600 kg under the Automobile Tax Ordinance (AStV).

In its statement, the Swiss Federal Council claims that between 2018 and 2022, yearly imports of EVs saw an increase from around 8,000 to over 45,000. Citing a 78 million Swiss francs ($89 million) tax shortfall in 2022, the Swiss Federal Council expects the tax shortfall to reach up to 150 million Swiss francs ($169 million) this year. According to its press release, the duty will be levied on the electric vehicle's import price, not its final sale price.

At the time the 1997 exemption was announced, the Swiss government was looking for ways to encourage electromobility for its citizens. Following the high EV adoption rates in recent times, the Swiss Federal Council shares that "the situation has now changed significantly."