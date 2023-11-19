This Electric Kids Dirt Bike Is Under $440 But You'll Need To Act Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Dirt biking can be fun for kids as young as three with this deal. This Voltaic Kids Electric Dirt Bike 12” Cub is on sale for only $439.97 (reg. $499) through December 3rd.

The holiday season is upon us, which is overwhelming for most, and especially so for those with little ones in their lives. If all of the same old toys aren't jumping out at you, consider something a little more adventurous. Getting ahead of Black Friday and the main holiday shopping season, this Voltaic Kids Electric Dirt Bike 12” Cub is on sale for just $439.97 (reg. $499) through December 3rd.

Designed for kids ages three to five, this electric dirt bike is an ideal entry-level motorized vehicle for the adventurous children on your list.