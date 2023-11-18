This Portable Power Pack Wirelessly Charges Your iPhone, At A Price You Won't Believe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Grab a fast charger for your iPhone 12 or newer for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through November 27th.
Fast charging can come in handy whenever your battery is low. A reliable and helpful gift that you can pick up before the rush of the holiday shopping season, this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through November 27th only.
Secure this stylish wireless charger for an iPhone as a gift to yourself or a loved one before the craziness of Black Friday and the December shopping season kick in. This portable charger has a 5,000 mAh battery built-in, meaning topping up your iPhone or other Qi wireless charging-enabled devices is simple on the move.
Designed for iPhone but works with many Android phones, too
A MagSafe magnet and metal plate should keep your iPhone charging without risk of sliding off. This accessory is designed for newer-age iPhones, supporting models 12 and up.
Designed to charge your phone rapidly, it could prove useful for business professionals who need to stay connected throughout the day, travelers, and a wide range of other users. It also comes with built-in safeguards that are designed to keep the phone it is charging from overheating or overcharging.
Lock in this helpful charging device while it's available for an even further reduced rate. For added assurance, you can look at its stellar reviews, which average a 5/5 star rating by verified purchasers.
Get this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through November 27th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.