This Portable Power Pack Wirelessly Charges Your iPhone, At A Price You Won't Believe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Grab a fast charger for your iPhone 12 or newer for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through November 27th.

Fast charging can come in handy whenever your battery is low. A reliable and helpful gift that you can pick up before the rush of the holiday shopping season, this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through November 27th only.

Secure this stylish wireless charger for an iPhone as a gift to yourself or a loved one before the craziness of Black Friday and the December shopping season kick in. This portable charger has a 5,000 mAh battery built-in, meaning topping up your iPhone or other Qi wireless charging-enabled devices is simple on the move.