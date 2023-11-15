This Portable Dock Cable Is The Perfect Nintendo Switch Accessory - And It's On Sale
TL;DR: Improve any Nintendo Switch setup, at home or on the move, with a portable dock conversion cable, discounted to only $17.99 (reg. $29) with no coupon required through November 26 at 11:59 pm PT.
The Nintendo Switch has been a highly recognizable brand for gamers since 2017. Known for its on-the-go accessibility and array of game options, the device becomes even more impressive with a versatile upgrade that's presently available at a surprisingly low price.
Don't wait for Black Friday savings to upgrade the way you play. You can slash 40 percent of the cost of a portable Nintendo Switch Dock Conversion Cable, dropping the price to only $17.99 (reg. $29) through November 26 at 11:59 pm PT.
Easy to carry, easy to use
Finished in Nintendo's classic red and blue colors, this docking device weighs only two ounces and can safely be stored in any pocket. Supportive of 4K HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it's designed to deliver smooth gameplay.
Compatible with many laptops, tablets, and televisions, it is prepared for use via USCB-C connection. It delivers a charge to the Nintendo Switch while streaming — without taking your bulky Switch dock with you. Compatible with up to 100W charging adapters, it restores the battery quickly while allowing you to still game.
Enjoy a Nintendo Switch experience no matter where your gaming adventures take you with a Portable Dock Conversion Cable for only $17.99 (reg. $29) through November 26 at 11:59 pm PT.
