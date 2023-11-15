Travelers Will Love This eSIM Deal For Affordable Data Roaming In Over 170 Countries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Use your phone to access the web from virtually anywhere in the world with the aloSIM Traveler's Lifetime eSIM Mobile Data Plan, just $18.97 for a $50 credit until 11:59 pm PT on November 26.

Most people avoid data roaming fees by switching their phone to call-only mode before traveling abroad. Wish there was another way? Then, get an aloSIM Lifetime Plus Mobile Data Plan that gives you a $50 data credit at the exclusive price of $18.97 for a limited time.

The aloSIM is a digital SIM card that allows you to use your phone in over 170 countries, just like at home. Since data packages start at $4.50 and last up to seven days, it's more cost-effective than paying your home carrier's roaming fees, which can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars.