Travelers Will Love This eSIM Deal For Affordable Data Roaming In Over 170 Countries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Use your phone to access the web from virtually anywhere in the world with the aloSIM Traveler's Lifetime eSIM Mobile Data Plan, just $18.97 for a $50 credit until 11:59 pm PT on November 26.
Most people avoid data roaming fees by switching their phone to call-only mode before traveling abroad. Wish there was another way? Then, get an aloSIM Lifetime Plus Mobile Data Plan that gives you a $50 data credit at the exclusive price of $18.97 for a limited time.
The aloSIM is a digital SIM card that allows you to use your phone in over 170 countries, just like at home. Since data packages start at $4.50 and last up to seven days, it's more cost-effective than paying your home carrier's roaming fees, which can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars.
Use your phone in over 170 countries
Here's what you need to know:
- After you purchase the voucher, shortly before you leave for your trip, pick one of the packages and install the eSIM on your device.
- When you arrive, activate your package to use that country's networks.
- The eSIM itself never expires. However, the data package itself is only valid for the length of time stated at purchase, which means any data left over after that length of time will expire.
So what can you do with your aloSIM? You can access the web to engage on social media and stay in touch with family and friends through messaging apps. You can look up restaurants nearby and see maps and reviews while you explore. And best of all, you keep your account for life: You simply top it off when the need arises.
The aloSIM is a must-have and a perfect gift for anyone who likes to travel. And it's rated 4.5/5 stars on the App Store.
Get a $50 aloSIM credit for just $18.97 when you purchase via this exclusive offer until 11:59 pm on November 26 at 11:59 pm PT.
