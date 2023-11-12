This 5-Piece Accessory Bundle Is The Perfect Affordable Gift For iPhone Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The number of Apple users continues to expand, along with the list of accessory options, which can get pretty pricey. If you're looking to handle some holiday shopping for an iPhone owner in need, look no further than this limited-time discount on a versatile gift package.

You can purchase a 5-Piece iPhone-Compatible Accessory Bundle for Apple's latest smartphones at only $34.97 (reg. $129) through November 26. That's a significant savings on an instant charging upgrade at home, in the office, on a commute, and everywhere in between.

Featuring a magnetic case, this package comes complete with the charging essentials that Apple owners covet. And at this price point, each bundle component only costs about $8 on average.