This 5-Piece Accessory Bundle Is The Perfect Affordable Gift For iPhone Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: iPhone users will love the value of this 5-Piece Apple-Compatible Accessory Bundle, discounted to only $34.97 (reg. $129) with no coupon necessary through November 26.
The number of Apple users continues to expand, along with the list of accessory options, which can get pretty pricey. If you're looking to handle some holiday shopping for an iPhone owner in need, look no further than this limited-time discount on a versatile gift package.
You can purchase a 5-Piece iPhone-Compatible Accessory Bundle for Apple's latest smartphones at only $34.97 (reg. $129) through November 26. That's a significant savings on an instant charging upgrade at home, in the office, on a commute, and everywhere in between.
Featuring a magnetic case, this package comes complete with the charging essentials that Apple owners covet. And at this price point, each bundle component only costs about $8 on average.
This Bundle Of iPhone-Compatible Accessories Is Perfect
This bundle includes the following:
- 20W PD charging head – Smart PD 3.0 technology charges an iPhone up to 50 percent within 30 minutes.
- Magnetic case – A secure yet lightweight protective shell that is shockproof and supports wireless charging.
- Wireless charger – Featuring 360-degree rotation and a built-in magnetic ring that mounts the iPhone.
- USB-C charging cable – This cable works with the latest iPhone 15, and has an additional layer of protection to prevent fraying.
- MagSafe compatible magnetic card holder – A magnetic attachment to secure your essential cards to the back of your phone, providing a convenient space saving solution.
Considering the amount of iPhone users in your life, at least one is likely in need of new charging options. This holiday season, hook them up with a gift they can actually use all year long.
Prices subject to change.