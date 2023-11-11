This 4K Camera Drone Avoids Obstacles Automatically At A Price You Won't Believe

TL;DR: If you're new to flying quadcopters, this 4K dual-camera drone makes it easy to get started. Right now, it's 42% off MSRP.

Piloting a quadcopter for the first time can be pretty intimidating — particularly if your machine costs four figures. The 4K Dual-Camera Drone solves this problem with beginner-friendly controls, and it's now only $69.97 (reg. $119) through November 16th.

In theory, anyone who likes taking pictures or playing games should enjoy piloting a drone. You can capture amazing views from an aerial perspective, and the controls are very similar to those for driving virtual vehicles.

The only tricky part is getting started. Just taking off can feel a little shaky if you're not used to the experience. That's why this 4K Dual-Camera Drone is worth your attention.

Made specifically for inexperienced pilots, this flying machine is really easy to control and packed full of great features. Optical flow positioning ensures the drone remains stable from the minute it leaves the ground, and you can get the drone to hold position with a single button tap.