Black Friday's OLED Nintendo Switch Deal - Here's When You Can Get It
Ahead of Black Friday, Nintendo is offering up some deals on its hottest items, and the Switch OLED is no exception. Beginning November 19, gamers can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED: "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Bundle for $349.99. Included in the package are a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership, a digital copy of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," and two Joy-Cons that sport a unique design based on the included game. Because the base OLED Switch normally sells for $349.99, this bundle offers a $67.98 value. The bundle will be available on the My Nintendo Store and the select retailers Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.
A deal that gamers can snag immediately is the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" Bundle that features the standard non-OLED Switch, Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons, three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership, and a digital copy of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" for $300. However, because this does not include the Expansion Pack plan, gamers will not have access to the paid DLC maps with this purchase. Still, it's not a bad deal for those who don't have a Switch already and feel the OLED screen is worth the extra bucks.
Additional deals coming your way
Nintendo also revealed a "Super Mario Party" Red and Blue Joy-Con bundle that will debut on November 10 for $99. This bundle is a solid choice for anyone who is short on controllers and also interested in trying out 2018's "Super Mario Party." Equipped with four controllers, you could pick up a physical copy of "Nintendo Switch Sports," discounted by $10 at participating retailers on November 19.
Not only is Nintendo offering deals on systems, but also games. Both the digital and physical versions of "Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes," "Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze," "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe," and "Mario Strikers: Battle League" are all getting their price slashed in half, hitting shelves at $30 on November 19. '
Four games are receiving a $20 discount on the same day: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Xenoblade Chronicles 3," "Super Mario Odyssey," and "Luigi's Mansion 3." "Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition," which normally retails for $50, is also getting discounted by $20. Finally, "Everybody 1-2-Switch" is getting a $10 discount, bringing the price down from $30 to $19.99.
Nintendo also wanted to remind shoppers that its special edition consoles are still available for the holiday season. This includes Isabelle's Aloha and Timmy & Tommy's Aloha "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Nintendo Switch Lites and the Switch OLED Mario Red console.