Black Friday's OLED Nintendo Switch Deal - Here's When You Can Get It

Nintendo also revealed a "Super Mario Party" Red and Blue Joy-Con bundle that will debut on November 10 for $99. This bundle is a solid choice for anyone who is short on controllers and also interested in trying out 2018's "Super Mario Party." Equipped with four controllers, you could pick up a physical copy of "Nintendo Switch Sports," discounted by $10 at participating retailers on November 19.

Not only is Nintendo offering deals on systems, but also games. Both the digital and physical versions of "Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes," "Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze," "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe," and "Mario Strikers: Battle League" are all getting their price slashed in half, hitting shelves at $30 on November 19. '

Four games are receiving a $20 discount on the same day: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Xenoblade Chronicles 3," "Super Mario Odyssey," and "Luigi's Mansion 3." "Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition," which normally retails for $50, is also getting discounted by $20. Finally, "Everybody 1-2-Switch" is getting a $10 discount, bringing the price down from $30 to $19.99.

Nintendo also wanted to remind shoppers that its special edition consoles are still available for the holiday season. This includes Isabelle's Aloha and Timmy & Tommy's Aloha "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Nintendo Switch Lites and the Switch OLED Mario Red console.