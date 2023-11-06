5 Tech Innovations That Put The Subaru Scrambler Ahead Of Its Time

First unveiled in late 2003, the Subaru B9 Scrambler (also known as the B9SC) was a concept car that sported a much different look than most car design aesthetics of that era. Its airplane-shaped, aggressive-looking front grill paid homage to Subaru's parent company, Fuji Heavy Industry, which built fighter planes in World War II. It was also a convertible, which was pretty unusual for the company as it had only produced a handful of convertibles throughout its existence.

The first and most obvious tech innovation for the B9 Scrambler is the design and materials of its outer shell. This two-seater Subaru roadster had sleek and swooping curves that would go on to influence body design across the automotive landscape for years to come. It also had a scratch and dent-resistant body with hard plastic lower panels along with protective paint on the upper body that made sure small rocks and other debris wouldn't scrape up the paint job. From the outset, even just by looking at it, it was clearly a very forward-thinking car, and other car companies immediately took notice.

Sadly, for all its glory, Subaru realized it couldn't produce the vehicle en masse due to high production costs, so it never made it into circulation. Still, it was groundbreaking in many ways, from its sleek look down to its engine and unique suspension. Read on to check out the rest of the tech innovations that made clear the Subaru B9SC was ahead of its time.