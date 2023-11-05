A Lifetime License To This Universal Security Bundle Is Now Less Than Half Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Security should be a given, not a headache, and it can be with this deal. Get this lifetime subscription to MonoDefense Security Suite, just $129.97 (reg. $399) through November 9th only.
When going online, security should always be a top priority. The more shopping, banking, streaming, and working you do online, the more protection you'll want and need. To secure an all-encompassing solution for yourself or for a possible holiday gift to someone in your life, consider this lifetime subscription to MonoDefense Security Suite, which is on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $399) only through November 9th.
This comprehensive security solution is designed to protect your identity and most valued data. It offers privacy protection by hiding your location when browsing and helping you bypass geo-blocking and regional censorship settings on your internet connection.
Data privacy, browsing protection, and more
You can use it to browse the internet more freely, to keep family members' data safe, and to get protection from unauthorized users accessing your accounts.
This subscription is bundled with a VPN Unlimited and DNS Firewall working side by side. The former helps you maintain privacy by working in collaboration with over 3,000 high-speed servers based around the globe. The deal also gives you four VPNs for the cost of one. The firewall helps prevent malware by blocking suspicious websites and phishing websites.
Prices subject to change.