This Digi Pen iPad And Tablet Stylus Deal Seriously Undercuts Apple Pencil On Price

TL;DR: If you want to write, draw, or sketch on your iPad or tablet with great precision, the Digi Pen could be the answer. It's now only $34.97 (reg. $99) for a limited time and makes a great gift ahead of the holiday rush.

There's no doubt that the digital and creative worlds are intermeshed, creating a whole other realm in the world of art. And according to ZipDo, "The digital art market size is set to reach $4.85 billion by 2026."

You and yours shouldn't miss out on the fun. Enjoy the creative side of your iPad or tablet with ease using the Digi Pen. Fortunately, it's on sale in preparation for the holiday season for only $34.97 (reg. $99) through November 9th.

If you are an artist, designer, or simply someone who loves to create, this could be a treat. The Digi Pen (4.9-star rated) allows you to write, sketch, or draw with a 1.2mm fine tip, which offers ultimate sensitivity and pixel precision. It also provides palm rejection technology, making writing on your iPad or tablet screen feel just like writing on paper.