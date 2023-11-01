This 4K Retro Console Has 10,000+ Titles Built-In But Costs Less Than A New Xbox Game

TL;DR: This 4K HDMI Game Stick comes with two wireless controllers and could make a fun gift for friends or family. It features over 10,000 games, including classics, and is on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99) from November 1st through the 9th.

There are only so many scarves and pajama sets a person can have. If you're struggling to come up with interesting gift ideas for your partner, kids, friends, or even Secret Santa, we might have just the thing for you.

If you have video game fans on your holiday shopping list, this 4K HDMI Game Stick comes with over 10,000 games, including retro ones for the grownups. Through November 9th, it's on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99).

The stick supports 4K UHD video output, HDMI connections, and is usable on a TV, computer, laptop, monitor, or projector. It comes with 2.4GHz wireless controllers (batteries not included), a 64GB SD card for adding more gaming options, over nine pre-installed emulators, a USB cable, and a wireless receiver.