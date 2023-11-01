This 4K Retro Console Has 10,000+ Titles Built-In But Costs Less Than A New Xbox Game
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: This 4K HDMI Game Stick comes with two wireless controllers and could make a fun gift for friends or family. It features over 10,000 games, including classics, and is on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99) from November 1st through the 9th.
There are only so many scarves and pajama sets a person can have. If you're struggling to come up with interesting gift ideas for your partner, kids, friends, or even Secret Santa, we might have just the thing for you.
If you have video game fans on your holiday shopping list, this 4K HDMI Game Stick comes with over 10,000 games, including retro ones for the grownups. Through November 9th, it's on sale for only $49.97 (reg. $99).
The stick supports 4K UHD video output, HDMI connections, and is usable on a TV, computer, laptop, monitor, or projector. It comes with 2.4GHz wireless controllers (batteries not included), a 64GB SD card for adding more gaming options, over nine pre-installed emulators, a USB cable, and a wireless receiver.
Give The Gift Of Entertainment To The Gamer
This game stick is also constructed with easy setup in mind, boasting a plug-and-play design that can have your giftee enjoying the games right out of the box. Plus, this retro-inspired gaming console promises stable controller connections, with almost zero latency and a maximum wireless distance of 33 feet. Meanwhile, its uber-compact size means you can bring it with you even while visiting friends or family this holiday season.
According to Statista there were an estimated 212 million gamers in the United States in 2022. Make sure the gamers on your list get a gift they love with this easy-to-use gaming stick that can easily be taken on the go.
Grab the 4K HDMI Game Stick with Built-In Retro Games for just $49.97. No coupon is required, but this offer is only available until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.