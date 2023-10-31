This Plant Identifier Deal Is The Perfect Gift For Gardeners
A lifetime subscription to the Plantum AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan is on sale for just $14.97 (reg. $59) through October 31st only.
Plantum works with the subscriber's iOS camera to analyze photographs of plants they might encounter in the world. The app has an AI-driven recognition technology that can process the image and tell the user what it is with loads of fun facts and information about it included.
Plantum works with the subscriber's iOS camera to analyze photographs of plants they might encounter in the world. The app has an AI-driven recognition technology that can process the image and tell the user what it is with loads of fun facts and information about it included.
Plantum uses AI to identify thousands of plant species
In addition to having the tools to identify over 15,000 plant species, Plantum can help diagnose conditions and diseases within the plants, offer customized advice, and more. This platform also comes with a built-in planting guide that can give in-depth help with schedules for maintaining gardens, fertilizing, and setting the ideal conditions for growth.
Only available on iOS devices, this platform is rated 4.6/5 stars on the App Store with over 20 million downloads. Don't miss your chance to secure this remarkable tool for a reasonable rate during this limited-time savings event.

