Ford Is The Latest To Test Drone Deliveries - And It's Using An Abandoned Train Station To Do It

Amazon might be making waves with its bullish attitude toward drone deliveries and the international expansion of that venture, but Ford is not in the mood to lose the competitive edge. Instead, the company is turning an architectural gem of the past located in the erstwhile Mecca of the American automobile revolution to test drone deliveries.

The Dearborn-based company has joined hands with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to test drones capable of delivering food, medicine, and light packages in the areas surrounding Detroit's Michigan Central Station. To recall, Ford subsidiary Michigan Central is restoring the 108-year-old station in hopes of turning it into an innovation hub spanning an area of 30 acres that will be home to over 5,000 employees.

Earlier this week, Michigan Central and the Michigan Department of Transportation flagged off the district's Advanced Aerial Innovation Region, focusing on drones and next-gen aerial mobility solutions. The delivery drones will cover an area within a three-mile radius of the station, but down the road, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be used for inspection work, too.