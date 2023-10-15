This Stock Screener App Making Tracking The Market Easy Is Now On Sale

TL;DR: Learn how to better analyze and follow stocks. This lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener's Premium Plan is on sale with an extra $20 off with code STOCK until October 15th.

The stock market can be overwhelming and confusing for newcomers and seasoned investors alike. To help build confidence, consider this discounted lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener's Premium Plan, which is on sale through October 15th only with code STOCK.

Tykr is designed to screen stocks for subscribers to help them better determine which stocks are lower risk versus high risk. This one-time payment will get you lifetime access to a platform that provides in-depth analysis and research on over 30,000 stocks across the United States and abroad.