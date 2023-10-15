This Stock Screener App Making Tracking The Market Easy Is Now On Sale
The stock market can be overwhelming and confusing for newcomers and seasoned investors alike. To help build confidence, consider this discounted lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener's Premium Plan, which is on sale through October 15th only with code STOCK.
Tykr is designed to screen stocks for subscribers to help them better determine which stocks are lower risk versus high risk. This one-time payment will get you lifetime access to a platform that provides in-depth analysis and research on over 30,000 stocks across the United States and abroad.
Get detailed reports and analysis on how the stock market performs
Tykr is designed to help you gain an investing education and build confidence from your home computer. Its user-friendly interface makes navigating the well-organized selection of financial statements, stock charts, and screener tools available easy. In addition to helping you learn more about stocks, a subscription can also help you track an investment's performance and keep an eye on your own portfolio.
Tykr is rated 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot and AppSumo, and it's 4.5/5 stars and above on Newton Advisor, Capterra, and Day Trade Review.
This lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener's Premium Plan is on sale for an additional $20 off with code STOCK until October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific.
