Haven't Upgraded To 4K Yet? Prime Day's Fire TV Stick Is One Of Prime Day's Best Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prime Day is back again, and during this two-day sale period, Amazon is discounting some of its flagship devices. You can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at a 54% discount for $22.99. Unlike the lower-tier Fire TV Sticks, this one lets you stream video at a resolution of 2160p. However, you will need a TV and HDMI cable capable of outputting this high resolution to take advantage of it.

You must also stream compatible video content to experience 4K resolution. You can find 4K content on the streaming apps offered on the device, including Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix, among other popular streaming platforms. Output resolutions of 1080p and 720p are also available for non-supported content.

As the name suggests, this product lets you watch live TV. Paid TV content can be accessed via subscription services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV. Additionally, you can access free live TV content via Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and your Local TV channels.