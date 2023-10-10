Haven't Upgraded To 4K Yet? Prime Day's Fire TV Stick Is One Of Prime Day's Best Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Prime Day is back again, and during this two-day sale period, Amazon is discounting some of its flagship devices. You can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at a 54% discount for $22.99. Unlike the lower-tier Fire TV Sticks, this one lets you stream video at a resolution of 2160p. However, you will need a TV and HDMI cable capable of outputting this high resolution to take advantage of it.
You must also stream compatible video content to experience 4K resolution. You can find 4K content on the streaming apps offered on the device, including Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix, among other popular streaming platforms. Output resolutions of 1080p and 720p are also available for non-supported content.
As the name suggests, this product lets you watch live TV. Paid TV content can be accessed via subscription services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV. Additionally, you can access free live TV content via Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, and your Local TV channels.
A complimentary subscription and additional features
Although the Fire TV Stick 4K grants you access to multiple streaming platforms, you still need a valid subscription to a service to use it. However, Amazon is offering a six-month subscription to MGM+ for customers who purchase this device.
Fire TV Stick 4K's notable features include support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. Select titles on Prime Video and Disney+ can also make use of the device's Dolby Atmos home theater audio. Although, you will need an audio system that supports the technology.
The Fire TV Stick 4K has Alexa Voice integration, allowing users to control the device with their voice. For example, you can say, "Alexa, play "Ozark" on Netflix," and the device will turn on the program, albeit you have the necessary subscription. You can also adjust basic functions such as TV volume with your voice. The Fire TV Stick 4K can also connect to an Alexa smart home to initiate various commands, such as streaming music and dimming the lights if you have the hardware to support it.
Other Fire TV products that are discounted
If you are interested in an Amazon Fire TV Stick but don't have a 4K TV and aren't planning on getting one anytime soon, you might be interested in the other Amazon Fire TV devices on sale. The base Fire TV Stick, which has many of the same features as the Fire TV Stick 4K but at a lower resolution, is 50% off at $19.99. At a max resolution of 1080p, this device supports HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa Voice. It doesn't, however, include Dolby Vision.
The cheapest Fire TV Stick available, the Fire Stick TV Lite, is also on sale. It can be picked up for $17.99 at a 40% discount. This device has Alexa Voice capabilities, HDR support, and a maximum output of 1080p. It doesn't, however, have built-in support for Dolby Atmos or basic TV control buttons.
The final Fire TV product on sale is the Fire TV Cube, going for $109.99 at a 21% discount. This device goes away with the controller in exchange for a hands-free experience powered by Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced. Amazon claims the device's octa-core processor makes it two times as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It also supports all the features of the Fire TV Stick 4K and provides double the storage at 16GB, Wi-Fi 6E, and an ethernet port.