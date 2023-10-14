Why Your Internet Slows Down At Night (And What You Can Do About It)

If your cable company is telling you that even upgrading to a faster plan won't help you, then the issue is that you're in a particularly congested area. The only way around this is to switch to a more dedicated kind of connection. For most people, this means switching to a different ISP if available, usually Verizon Fios or a similar, smaller company providing fiber optic connections to the home. (Some ISPs, though, like Optimum, provide both cable and fiber service to certain areas, so switching to a competitor may not be your only option.)

A quick caveat — even over a fiber optic connection, the consumer internet service provided to customers as fiber to the home (FTTH) is not an individual, dedicated connection. To get an actual individual direct connection, you need direct internet access (DIA) fiber service, which is more expensive and intended for enterprise use. In practice, though, the increased capacity available over a fiber connection combined with FTTH not being nearly as "oversubscribed" as cable service means that it's a much more direct, stable connection than you're going to get from other consumer broadband delivery technologies.

Think of it this way, even setting fiber internet's inherent advantages aside for a moment. Cable is the incumbent, the monopoly that nobody had the resources to break until Verizon and others started laying fiber everywhere. If your neighborhood's node for the cable company is overloaded, moving to the alternative is probably going to bring you to a less crowded node. This is particularly true if you live in such a neighborhood and start getting mailers alerting you to Fios or a similar service being newly available in your area. But if you can't get fiber? Good luck.