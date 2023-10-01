Photograph The Skies Better With This 4K Drone, Now On Sale
Drone photography is booming, but taking stable and clear images requires reliable gear. Fortunately, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg with the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone, now only $86.99 (reg. $169).
This cutting-edge drone features a four-way anti-collision system that helps users easily navigate and avoid obstacles in the sky. This is great for users who want to focus on photography without fear and even for amateur flyers. It also comes with an optical flow sensor, which helps you achieve precise hovering when you want to hold a frame or accurately position the drone for a better aerial shot.
A four-way anti-collision system avoids expensive crashes
This Ninja Dragon Blade K is designed to help beginners fly with confidence and ease. It features a one-key takeoff and landing function, so getting off the ground and into the sky doesn't hold anyone up. Further features are helpful for less experienced flyers, including:
- Altitude hold mode to keep your drone steady at your desired height.
- Headless mode, which eliminates the need for adjustments.
- An intuitive 4-channel mode that lets you ascend and fly forward, backward, left, right, and even roll in 360⁰.
Most importantly, the drone has a dual 4K HD camera capable of professional-grade photography and videography. It also offers easy lens adjustment for still and moving subjects.
Get the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone with Optical Flow stabilization and 4-Way Anti-Collision for just $86.99.
