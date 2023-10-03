Where Facebook's First Employees Are Today

Dustin Moskovitz was Zuckerberg's roommate at Harvard and dropped out along with his roommate to become Facebook's chief technical officer. He stayed with the company until 2009 and has since co-founded the project management software company Asana with Justin Rosenstein, and a philanthropic organization called Good Ventures with his wife, Cari Tuna.

Moskovitz and Rosenstein have eschewed Facebook's legendary "move fast and break things" ethos for a more deliberate way of operating. Moskovitz told Forbes he tries to model Asana's corporate structure to reflect the software's emphasis on teamwork. "We want to practice what we preach, figure out what's best and export that," he said.

While he was often short-tempered during his tenure at Facebook, Moskovitz has apparently mellowed with age and in response to the challenges of starting a new enterprise. Now, his current net worth is estimated at $12 billion, a fortune he and Tuna have promised to distribute to those in need as part of the Giving Pledge. In his pledge letter, Moskovitz wrote, "In 2004, I had the extraordinary opportunity to help create Facebook, which has grown to connect half a billion people, dramatically increasing communication and transparency worldwide. As a result of Facebook's success, I've earned financial capital beyond my wildest expectations. Today, I view that reward not as personal wealth, but as a tool with which I hope to bring even more benefit to the world."