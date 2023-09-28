This Health Smart Watch Makes Fitness Goals Easy At A Fraction Of Apple Watch's Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Keep your phone in your pocket and your eye on your exercise goals with the Health Smart Watch. For only $42.99 (reg. $59), it can track eight different health metrics, offers seamless Bluetooth calling, and more.

As we get older, it becomes more and more vital to keep a sharp eye on our health to ensure our minds and bodies are cared for. It can be hard to keep track without help, but fortunately, the Health Smart Watch is an easy solution.

For only $42.99 (reg. $59), you can add a wearable smart device to your wrist that keeps your health and fitness a priority. You'll also get other features, like Bluetooth connectivity.

On the health side, this smart watch tracks eight metrics, including heart rate variation (HRV), heart rate, blood pressure, stress, sleep quality, oxygen saturation, and the metabolic equivalent of task (MET.) It also has tracking functions for over 50 different types of exercise, keeping a record of data like steps, time active, and other helpful information.