Going Green: How Bluetti Keeps The Lights On In A Sustainable Solar World
This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.
There's no one way to go green, but shifting your power consumption to clean energy is a great first step. Climate change, warmer oceans and rising sea levels, and an increase in greenhouse gas levels all threaten to bring catastrophic changes to our way of life. But sustainable technology can help reduce our energy footprint — and potentially save money in the process.
Solar power has become the leading alternative to fossil fuels, allowing everyone from individual households through to cities and districts to enjoy green energy from the sun. The rise in domestic solar installations — as well as more adventurous implementations, such as on RVs — has helped people reduce their reliance on the grid, or even remove it altogether. However, for the most streamlined and uninterrupted power supply, solar alone isn't enough.
Adding battery storage gives solar power the flexibility to survive through longer outages, overcast days, and unexpected extra demands. Whether it's an off-grid cabin or a camping trip, though to emergency home backup or disaster relief, a Bluetti Energy Storage System can make living and working sustainably as simple and seamless as flipping a light switch.
Solar flexibility you can take on the road
Solar panels take care of power generation: harnessing the sun's rays to create potentially huge quantities of free, clean power. A battery storage system then adds the capacity to store that power for when it's actively required. That might mean offsetting peak grid usage, saving power for use overnight or during outages, or even cutting a reliance on the grid altogether.
Exactly how big of an Energy Storage System is required will depend on multiple factors, then, and Bluetti has a range of models to suit different usage needs and budgets. The Bluetti EP500, for example, is perfectly scaled to suit a smaller household. For $5,346 — a drop of $450 from the usual price — you get not only a 5,100Wh all-in-one power station, but three PV200 solar panels to keep it charged up.
With up to 2,000W of AC power on tap, the Bluetti EP500 can keep key appliances like refrigerators and freezers running during an outage, as well as charge smartphones and laptops. A responsive UPS, it can automatically begin supplying power during an outage. However, since it's portable, the EP500 could tag along as the perfect company on camping trips.
Reassurance off-grid and during outages
For larger households, even more power resilience, and support for larger solar installations, the Bluetti AC300 System is arguably the gold standard. Like the EP500 it works as a responsive UPS, capable of automatically supplying power to a home during an outage. However it supports up to 2,400W solar input, for faster charging, and up to 3,000W of power output for running more appliances and devices.
What makes the Bluetti AC300 System particularly flexible is its modular battery approach. With a single B300 connected, you have 3,072Wh of power to play with: enough to keep an 800W refrigerator running for 3 hours, a 1,500W heater for almost 3 hours, and an 8,000 BTU AC unit for as much as 5 hours. A price saving of $400 brings the Bluetti AC300+B300 combo down to just $2,599.
With a suitable solar system, a full charge can take just 1.8-2.3 hours. A bundle including the Bluetti AC300+B300 plus two PV300 folding solar panels is just $3,397, while a bundle with three PV300 solar panels is $3,846.
The AC300 supports up to four B300 batteries, however, for a maximum of 12,288Wh of power. That's enough to deliver days of outage resilience, get through extended periods of inclement weather reducing solar power generation, or even add miles of range to your electric vehicle. Bluetti has reduced the cost of the B300 battery pack by $199, to make expanding an AC300 system even more affordable.
Living green and making good decisions
Embracing solar power and the flexibility of a Bluetti Energy Storage System is just one way that individuals can help contribute to environmental stewardship. Often, the most impactful green actions are some of the most straightforward, demanding little more than thoughtful behavioral changes. Minimizing single-use plastics like drinks bottles, choosing locally-produced products that reduce transportation demands, and cutting meat consumption can all help shrink our environmental footprint.
More broadly, choosing energy-efficient appliances when you next have to replace or upgrade, conserving power such as turning off lights when they're not needed, and switching to LED bulbs are all green actions that can also save money. The same goes for tracking down water leaks in home plumbing, and minimizing individual car trips when public transportation options are available instead.
"Living green doesn't require monumental changes," Bluetti points out. "Every small effort, when multiplied across millions, has the potential to heal and preserve our planet for future generations." Sustainability isn't only good for our planet, but can make life more comfortable with the flexibility and reassurance of smarter uses of green energy.