Going Green: How Bluetti Keeps The Lights On In A Sustainable Solar World

This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.

There's no one way to go green, but shifting your power consumption to clean energy is a great first step. Climate change, warmer oceans and rising sea levels, and an increase in greenhouse gas levels all threaten to bring catastrophic changes to our way of life. But sustainable technology can help reduce our energy footprint — and potentially save money in the process.

Solar power has become the leading alternative to fossil fuels, allowing everyone from individual households through to cities and districts to enjoy green energy from the sun. The rise in domestic solar installations — as well as more adventurous implementations, such as on RVs — has helped people reduce their reliance on the grid, or even remove it altogether. However, for the most streamlined and uninterrupted power supply, solar alone isn't enough.

Adding battery storage gives solar power the flexibility to survive through longer outages, overcast days, and unexpected extra demands. Whether it's an off-grid cabin or a camping trip, though to emergency home backup or disaster relief, a Bluetti Energy Storage System can make living and working sustainably as simple and seamless as flipping a light switch.