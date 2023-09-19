Survive Campsites & Outages With A Great Deal On This Flexible Portable Power Station

TL;DR: This portable power station is loaded with 720Wh of battery capacity, ten ports, and ultra-fast recharging. Save 26% by purchasing yours here.

A portable charger for your phone is vital when putting together an emergency blackout kit or when packing for a road trip. But what about juicing up other devices and gadgets like your laptop, TV, or even kitchen appliances?

The EcoFlow River Pro portable power station brings significantly more energy and capacity that works with most devices, gadgets, and appliances. Get yours here for only $478.99, normally $649.

Portable chargers built for mobile devices are limited by battery capacity, output, and ports, so they aren't suitable for recharging your laptop or powering kitchen appliances. The River Pro packs an impressive 720Wh capacity with AC, DC, USB-A, and USB-C outputs. You can power or charge up to ten devices at once.

Be prepared in the case of a blackout, or rethink your next camping or road trip with the River Pro. Imagine being able to use appliances like a hotplate or coffee maker or use your laptop or TV, even without traditional power at home or on the go.