If You're Not Using This Google Home Hidden Tool, Your Smart Home Is Missing Out

Google Home is one of the most popular home automation platforms around, but what even experienced users of the product may not know is that the feature list goes much deeper than the surface. In June, Google launched a script editor for Google Home that gave a lot more flexibility to those who have the know-how to use it. There are almost 100 different "starters, conditions, and actions" that can be used to kick off a script, which can work across both official Google Home devices and third-party devices with Google Home support.

On Monday, Google announced an update to the script editor, which introduced a few new features: Camera events as starters for automation routines, custom notifications, and starter suppression, which keeps a starter from triggering again for a designated amount of time after it was last set off, and an automation log that lets you look at the script's history in detail and try to root out any bugs.

In practice, though, what exactly does this look like?