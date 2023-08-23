Qualcomm's New Snapdragon G-Series Lineup Is Destined For Gaming Handhelds

While there is no denying that Qualcomm is a leading player in the smartphone and tablet SoC space, the same cannot be said about its exploits in the handheld gaming space. A year after the company made its foray into this segment with its first-generation Snapdragon G3x SoC, it is making a second attempt with a more powerful, improved variant of the same chip — now called the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 2.

Alongside the G3 chip, the company also announced two additional chips: the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. If not evident already, both chips are intended to be used on affordable devices positioned below high-end handheld systems that will use the Snapdragon G3x chips.

Despite the promising specs of last year's Snapdragon G3, it officially made it to a single device — the Razer Edge gaming tablet. While Razer doesn't seem to be interested in a robot of the same product with the newest, second-generation G3 chip, Qualcomm has indicated that it is working with players like Aya Neo, Chinese device manufacturer Huaqin, and two Taiwan-based companies — Inventec and Thundercomm to develop new systems based on these new chips.

Given that Aya Neo is already developing a new Android-powered device — currently codenamed "S" — it would be interesting to see whether it would use one of the chips officially announced today by Qualcomm.