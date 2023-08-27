How To Stream NFL For Free Online

When it comes to streaming, often there's no better option than going to the source. While you won't be able to stream all games on the NFL's official website and mobile app, there's enough free content available to keep most fans happy, including free local and primetime games, highlights, and breaking news.

Whether you want to watch games on your TV or mobile device, the NFL's website/app has got you covered, ensuring broad accessibility on multiple platforms, including Android and iOS devices. Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku are all compatible with the app, giving fans a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite teams and highlights.

Follow these steps to navigate free content on the NFL's official app:

1. Navigate to the official NFL digital platform.

2. Select the suitable version – iOS or Android, and you'll be taken to the corresponding app marketplace.

3. In the marketplace, tap Download or Install to get the app on your device.

4. Once you've set it up, launch the NFL platform.

5. Opt to Log In to tailor the experience and unlock some special features.

Remember, while a good chunk of content is available for free, there might be certain premium elements within the app that come with a price tag.