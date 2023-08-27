How To Stream NFL For Free Online
As football season approaches, fans everywhere are preparing to watch every touchdown, tackle, and exciting moment, hopefully without breaking the bank. Gone are the days of being tethered to your TV set while trying to adjust the antenna to get as clear a picture as possible, although there's nothing wrong with that if that's your thing. Streaming, on the other hand, gives you the flexibility to watch the NFL the way you want when you want, be it on a big-screen TV or a portable device.
Given the numerous platforms available, there are plenty of options at various price points, including free. Whether you've cut the cord or simply prefer the convenience of watching games on your handheld device on the go, rest assured there's a way to stay connected to all the on-the-field action. So, before you light up the grill and settle in for some Sunday night football, let's make sure you're set with the best streaming options. Here's our guide to streaming the NFL free online.
NFL's official website and mobile app
When it comes to streaming, often there's no better option than going to the source. While you won't be able to stream all games on the NFL's official website and mobile app, there's enough free content available to keep most fans happy, including free local and primetime games, highlights, and breaking news.
Whether you want to watch games on your TV or mobile device, the NFL's website/app has got you covered, ensuring broad accessibility on multiple platforms, including Android and iOS devices. Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku are all compatible with the app, giving fans a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite teams and highlights.
Follow these steps to navigate free content on the NFL's official app:
1. Navigate to the official NFL digital platform.
2. Select the suitable version – iOS or Android, and you'll be taken to the corresponding app marketplace.
3. In the marketplace, tap Download or Install to get the app on your device.
4. Once you've set it up, launch the NFL platform.
5. Opt to Log In to tailor the experience and unlock some special features.
Remember, while a good chunk of content is available for free, there might be certain premium elements within the app that come with a price tag.
Amazon Prime free trial
While Amazon Prime is often synonymous with binge-watching films and series, it's also carved out a niche in sports broadcasting. They've secured an exclusive deal to air Thursday Night Football, making it a tempting choice for NFL enthusiasts.
For those yet to explore the Prime world, there's an opportunity to sample Thursday Night Football during their 30-day trial period. It's handy to gauge if the platform aligns with your football-watching preferences. Follow these steps to sign up for Prime and avoid charges:
1. Go to Amazon's official website.
2. Look for the Try Prime or start your 30-day free trial option and click on it.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to create an account and enter payment details. You won't be charged until the trial period ends.
4. Once signed up, navigate to Prime Video to start watching Thursday Night Football.
5. To avoid charges after the trial, cancel before the 30-day period ends. Go to Your Account, find the Prime Membership section, and select End Trial and Benefits.
FuboTV free trial
For those wanting to stream other sports along with the NFL, FuboTV makes it easy, boasting over 100 channels with a significant number dedicated to sports. FuboTV offers sports enthusiasts a comprehensive platform to catch all their favorite games and events live, from football to basketball and almost everything in between.
FuboTV doesn't just offer an assortment of sporting events – they're big on the NFL, too. They've got everything from those intense regular-season clashes to the high-stakes Super Bowl. If you're a new subscriber, you can take advantage of the 7-day trial that's pretty hassle-free and perfect for figuring out if it's your cup of tea.
To get started with the trial, follow these steps:
1. Go to FuboTV's homepage.
2. Select Start Free Trial on the homepage.
3. Pick your preferred package.
4. Register using your email address or sign in with your Google or Apple account.
5. Provide your billing information.
6. Start Streaming
7. Set a reminder to cancel your account before the trial ends to avoid unwanted charges.
8. Sign in to your Fubo TV account to cancel the trial.
9. Navigate to My Account
10. Go to Subscription
11. Select Cancel Subscription
Once you've completed these simple steps, you'll get a week to explore all that FuboTV offers, no strings attached. Just keep an eye on the calendar and decide before the trial's up so you don't get any surprise bills.