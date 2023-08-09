5 Of The Best Apps For Fantasy Football In 2023

ESPN has been around for decades, and its willingness to embrace and promote the fantasy format on its networks has certainly been a big part of the massive expansion of the game's popularity. Now it appears that the legalization of sports betting and the success of DraftKings and similar services has forced ESPN to rethink its strategy. The network announced in August 2023 that it would dive headlong into the world of sports gambling, taking over the sportsbook operation currently under Penn Entertainment in the 16 states where the latter company is licensed for sports betting.

Penn's gaming channel is currently branded as Barstool Sportsbook and will be renamed ESPN Bet and relaunched this fall, possibly in time for the 2023 NFL season. ESPN's willingness to enter the world of sports wagering might mean it is also ready to introduce prize-based fantasy games to its lineup, but fans will have to wait for further news on that front.

In the meantime, those who want to give the popular ESPN Fantasy Sports app a try can download it for free on Android and iOS from the Google Play Store and App Store. ESPN explains that after downloading and installing its mobile app, users can sign into their account and then select the Football tab to access the fantasy football features. Those include the option to join a public league, invite your friends if you want to start your own league, and features to manage leagues from your phone.