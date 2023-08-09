5 Of The Best Apps For Fantasy Football In 2023
While fantasy football dates back to the analog days of the early 1960s, it exploded in popularity with the advent of computer technology and took another leap when smartphones became ubiquitous. What began as the dominion of stat geeks and die-hard NFL fans has become a mainstream diversion at the heart of office and university culture, and has earned multi-million dollar payouts for some players.
The 2023 NFL season begins on September 7, which means seasonal fantasy drafts are about to begin in earnest and weekly players are busy preparing notes and spreadsheets, hoping to grab a share of the prize money that will be doled out during the upcoming months. With the ever-increasing number of fantasy football apps finding their way to the Apple and Google Play stores, let's look at some good options for eager football and fantasy fans. These apps will suit those looking to turn their knowledge of the gridiron game into some extra cash or just have some fun with friends and a reason to talk some trash come Tuesday morning.
DraftKings Fantasy Sports
DraftKings remains one of the most popular fantasy football platforms, offering consumers access to leagues and more via its DraftKings Fantasy Sports apps for Android (Google Play Store) and iPhone (App Store). This app includes thousands of public contests, unlimited lineups, team drafting, and support for more sports than just football, including hockey, basketball, and baseball.
As well, DraftKings now offers a multisport sportsbook service and an online casino featuring traditional casino games along with some specially designed sports-themed offerings. Sports betting and other online gambling are not legal in all 50 states, but this interactive map will tell you if you can play from where you are located. The company is advertising more than $10 million in fantasy football prize money for the upcoming season, with the minimum buy-in set at $5.
Users who are interested can download the DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino mobile app on Android and iOS from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store for free. According to the company, its apps allow users to join free pools, place bets on teams, play casino games, and manage the financial aspects of betting, including requesting withdrawals. DraftKings is also near the top of the list with FanDuel in terms of app design quality, which is perhaps why Android users have given it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating.
ESPN Fantasy Sports
ESPN has been around for decades, and its willingness to embrace and promote the fantasy format on its networks has certainly been a big part of the massive expansion of the game's popularity. Now it appears that the legalization of sports betting and the success of DraftKings and similar services has forced ESPN to rethink its strategy. The network announced in August 2023 that it would dive headlong into the world of sports gambling, taking over the sportsbook operation currently under Penn Entertainment in the 16 states where the latter company is licensed for sports betting.
Penn's gaming channel is currently branded as Barstool Sportsbook and will be renamed ESPN Bet and relaunched this fall, possibly in time for the 2023 NFL season. ESPN's willingness to enter the world of sports wagering might mean it is also ready to introduce prize-based fantasy games to its lineup, but fans will have to wait for further news on that front.
In the meantime, those who want to give the popular ESPN Fantasy Sports app a try can download it for free on Android and iOS from the Google Play Store and App Store. ESPN explains that after downloading and installing its mobile app, users can sign into their account and then select the Football tab to access the fantasy football features. Those include the option to join a public league, invite your friends if you want to start your own league, and features to manage leagues from your phone.
FanDuel Fantasy Sports
Perhaps the biggest challenger to DraftKings for the weekly paid fantasy gaming market is FanDuel. FanDuel actually predates DraftKings, having made its debut at the 2009 SXSW Interactive festival. Like its close cousin, FanDuel also offers an online sportsbook for players in states where internet gambling is legal. Almost half of all fantasy players used FanDuel last season, making it the fifth most popular fantasy app. The company booked more than $20 billion in bets in 2022, pocketing more than $3 billion of that as revenue.
The FanDuel Sportsbook app is available on Android and iPhone via the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The app boasts a very polished interface and high ratings in the app stores, as well as support for key features, including viewing active and settled bets, live horse race streaming and betting, the ability to manage funds, and betting on other major leagues in addition to the NFL. Joining that is the FanDuel Fantasy Football available in the Google Play Store and the FanDuel Fantasy Sports app available in the App Store.
To go along with its fantasy games and sportsbook, FanDuel launched a series of games called FaceOff for iPhone users. FaceOff games include "Wheel of Fortune," a game based on Atari's arcade classic "Breakout," a Scrabble game with a twist, and a home run derby. FaceOff games pit users against each other and are available in about half of the United States. According to FanDuel, an Android version is in the works and should be available soon.
NFL Fantasy Football
Although the NFL has historically had a hard-line position against sports gambling and has suspended many players throughout its history for betting on its games, the league has changed course in recent years. About half of the nation's fantasy players used the NFL's official app last season, which does not include any prize money or daily or weekly contests. The official NFL Fantasy Football app remains popular with fans who aren't terribly interested in the gambling side of things, and it can be downloaded now for Android and iOS from the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.
The mobile apps pack a bunch of features, including access to something called Fantasy Stories that showcase behind-the-scenes and real-time game highlights. The app also includes access to some football games directly, comparison charts on player statistics, and the ability to establish a mock draft, create leagues, and battle with public leagues. The app was recently "revamped," according to the NFL, at the time of writing. While it enjoys high ratings on iOS, the same can't be said on Android. While both versions have the same features, reviews on the Google Play Store indicate the latest version of the Android app may have some bugs that need to be ironed out.
Yahoo! Fantasy Football
Yahoo launched its fantasy football app in 2008 and still holds the interest of a substantial portion of the active playing audience. Mobile users can access Yahoo! Fantasy Football directly on their phones using the platform's apps for Android and iOS, which are available to download from the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.
Yahoo's platform offers access to different modes, including Survival and Pick'em, as well as the ability to create your own league, renew a previous one, or join someone else's existing league. The app's draft board has been updated with a new design, and it makes it easier to stay in touch with friends via features like threaded messaging and the ability to pin important messages.
Particularly diehard fans can also opt for the Fantasy Plus offering, which Yahoo says includes "expert analysis" in addition to some premium features. Meanwhile, the Daily Fantasy features offers up contests and prizes; the related app UI elements make it easier to see featured contests in their own sections, as well as toggle between contests based on leagues — and yes, the NFL is one of them.