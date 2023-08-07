What Ever Happened To The Dodge Viper Defender From The TV Show Viper?

The list of television series centered on fast cars is long if not particularly illustrious: Knight Rider, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Route 66 immediately come to mind. A more recent example is the short-lived crime series Viper, which aired on CBS and NBC over four seasons between 1994 and 1999. The specially engineered Dodge Viper Defender at the heart of Viper boasted features like armor plating, hovercraft mode, missile launchers, lasers, and a cloaking device. The show featured some spectacular special effects, including a morph sequence for the car. For fans of the show or Hollywood memorabilia in general, one of the 14 cars from the series recently went up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and unsurprisingly was snapped up quickly by an eager buyer.

It was described as built on a 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10 chassis with a 360cc Chrysler V8 engine and 727 automatic transmission, which are both very common and easily serviceable drivetrain components. The custom-built silver fiberglass body was made for the show by Unique Movie Cars in Las Vegas, and the chassis is a stretched version of a stock Viper with customized braking, suspension, and steering components.