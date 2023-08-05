This Strange PlayStation 2 Katana Controller Is Worth A Ton Of Money Today
The sixth generation of video game consoles was arguably the peak of themed — but sometimes optional — controllers for specific games. Rhythm games blew up, with "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band" being the most well-known, and others, like Nintendo's "Donkey Konga," also having their own fanbases and custom controllers. Funky controllers weren't simply limited to rhythm games, though.
2004's "Onimusha 3: Demon Siege" was a popular PlayStation 2 game from Capcom, a hack-and-slash action title from a company that had a long history in that genre. And it was popular enough that Hori, a longtime manufacturer of high-quality console accessories — like arcade-quality joysticks for fighting games — decided to manufacture a game-specific accessory for the title. And yes, it was a sword.
Katana: The Soul Controller was a simple motion controller shaped like a katana. Hori had high enough hopes that it was its first product with official American distribution. But with just a few thousand of the American version made and a $150 retail price likely scaring most players away in 2004, they're at a premium in today's collectors' market. A couple sold for $299 and $425 recently, while current eBay listings are asking $750 to $1,242.
Adjusted for inflation relative to its release, Katana: The Soul Controller retailed for approximately $242 in 2023 money. That may sound ridiculous, but Hori is probably best known for their arcade-quality joysticks aimed at fighting game fans, and they were built with high-quality arcade-grade parts designed to stand the test of time. The Soul Controller was not an arcade stick, but being an expensive controller from Hori was still a sign that it was not simply a cheap plastic toy.
If you want a Soul Controller that works, be prepared to pay up
The Katana may have been expensive brand new, but finding one today that's in good, working condition will cost you even more than it retailed for, and that's with inflation accounted for. Going by what has sold on eBay recently, the only listing that went below the inflation-adjusted retail price was one where the item had visible damage and sticky buttons while also missing the wireless receiver needed to actually use the controller.
For complete, working, boxed examples of the controller, recent sales have ranged from $299 to $425. Even then, despite being unused, the more expensive one isn't perfect, with the handle of the Katana becoming "tacky to the touch" for reasons beyond the seller's understanding.
What's listed on eBay as of this writing is not priced to move like those recent sales (all of which sold at the "Buy It Now" price) or those tracked on PriceCharting.com were, though. The six available have "Buy It Now" prices ranging from $750 to $1,242 (for a listing of two for $2,484), but half of them have "Best Offer" turned on. As is common with collectibles on eBay, the sellers appear to be trying to pump up the price and capitalize on buyers who haven't looked up the going rate.
The listings also make it clear how limited the market for these is, though, as half of them have the same number of people "watching" the auction. But if you want to try and haggle a deal, there's just enough competition to make it interesting.