This Strange PlayStation 2 Katana Controller Is Worth A Ton Of Money Today

The sixth generation of video game consoles was arguably the peak of themed — but sometimes optional — controllers for specific games. Rhythm games blew up, with "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band" being the most well-known, and others, like Nintendo's "Donkey Konga," also having their own fanbases and custom controllers. Funky controllers weren't simply limited to rhythm games, though.

2004's "Onimusha 3: Demon Siege" was a popular PlayStation 2 game from Capcom, a hack-and-slash action title from a company that had a long history in that genre. And it was popular enough that Hori, a longtime manufacturer of high-quality console accessories — like arcade-quality joysticks for fighting games — decided to manufacture a game-specific accessory for the title. And yes, it was a sword.

Katana: The Soul Controller was a simple motion controller shaped like a katana. Hori had high enough hopes that it was its first product with official American distribution. But with just a few thousand of the American version made and a $150 retail price likely scaring most players away in 2004, they're at a premium in today's collectors' market. A couple sold for $299 and $425 recently, while current eBay listings are asking $750 to $1,242.

Adjusted for inflation relative to its release, Katana: The Soul Controller retailed for approximately $242 in 2023 money. That may sound ridiculous, but Hori is probably best known for their arcade-quality joysticks aimed at fighting game fans, and they were built with high-quality arcade-grade parts designed to stand the test of time. The Soul Controller was not an arcade stick, but being an expensive controller from Hori was still a sign that it was not simply a cheap plastic toy.