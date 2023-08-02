Meta's Latest AI Research Tool Creates Music From Text Prompts

Meta has just released a new generative AI tool focused on audio that can generate musical tunes based on text prompts, just the way OpenAI's Dall-E can conjure images. Named AudioCraft, Meta's image generation AI tool consists of three distinct models — MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec — all of which have been pushed into the open-source domain. These models were trained on a catalog of licensed music and publicly-available sound effects, and promise high-quality music generation with minimal audio artifacts.

Using text prompts, these models can help generate a wide range of sounds such as birds chirping, moving cards, and more. Meta says one day, the tool can even be used to create epic music as you recite bedtime stories to kids. Staying close to its social media roots, Meta hopes AudioCraft can be of great help not just for businesses, but also content creators that want to add some unique sonic pizzazz to their videos shared on platforms such as Instagram.

Another notable aspect that Meta touts is simplicity, claiming that its audio-specific AI engine is easier to use than rival platforms out there. This won't be Meta's first effort in the field of generative AI. The company also offers Voicebox, which is capable of generating audio clips in six languages while also denoising and stylizing them at the same time. Then there's CM3leon, a generative AI model focused on images and text.