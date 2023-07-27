WhatsApp Now Lets You Record And Send Video Messages

WhatsApp is adding a new feature that lets you respond with video messages with a single tap right within the chat window. The messaging app already offers the flexibility of sending voice notes, but in order to communicate using a video clip, so far, users first had to record footage using a different camera app on their phone and then send it over as an attachment. Simply put, it was a multi-step pipeline that added needless hassle.

Video messages can be up to 60 seconds in length. In case you're concerned about privacy, these video messages are end-to-end encrypted, just like every other kind of text and media you exchange in a WhatsApp chat. Based on a video shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, it appears that users won't be able to adjust elements like video resolution or frame rate.

The app itself has a default value set for these, and you can only record within a circular camera frame. It is, however, unclear, if the quality is affected based on the speed of your internet connection. For reference, the app applies aggressive compression for sharing videos, and the only way to avoid it is by sending them as a file attachment from within your phone's file manager, and not the gallery app.