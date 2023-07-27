US Senators Want A New Agency To Rein In Big Tech And AI

Senators Lindsay Graham and Elizabeth Warren also showed their willingness to work together by co-writing an op-ed in New York Times, with one section saying, "Enough is enough. It's time to rein in Big Tech. And we can't do it with a law that only nibbles around the edges of the problem. Piecemeal efforts to stop abusive and dangerous practices have failed."

This bill is being called the Digital Consumer Protection Commission Act, and it would bestow incredible regulatory powers to a new government agency to help protect consumers and their privacy against the free-wheeling actions of big tech. Nobody wants their data sold wholesale, which is certainly highlighted by the fact that two very different ideological political opponents are cooperating.

The reasons for this bill could be two-fold — one being that current mechanisms may be inadequate to control the emerging power of tech companies, which is probably best recognized by the fact that the FTC is currently building an antitrust case against Amazon and has a probe into Google and Apple as well. Second, big tech comes with never-before-seen problems, so a special regulatory body that focuses squarely on these issues might be the best solution — few things are as painful as watching government agents and political operatives that don't understand what they are talking about.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]