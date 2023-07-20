Amazon One Is Rolling Out Its Creepy Palm Payments To Every US Whole Foods Store

The exchange of goods is usually facilitated by currency, and these days there are many different ways of using said currency without ever actually touching cold hard cash. This is because available options for payment include credit and debit cards, smartphone applications, and even biometrics like finger prints.

Amazon One is one such biometric means of procuring items and services, and it simply involves creating an account through Amazon One that makes a unique imprint of your palm (and other variables) to act as the vector of identity. In other words, instead of using a card or smartphone, you simply show your palm to the Amazon One device, and your purchase is complete.

For those of you who frequent Whole Foods stores in the United States, you will soon be able to use Amazon One palm payments at any and all of these grocery stores. As announced by Amazon itself, the company aims to have Amazon One in all stores by the end of the year — noting that there are already a little more than 200 Whole Foods that already have them.