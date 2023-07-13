Stable Doodle AI Wants To Turn Your Rough Sketches Into Real Art
Stability AI has launched a new AI tool that turns crude scribbles and sketches into stunningly detailed pieces of art. The tool is called Stable Doodle, and it is now available on the web as well as via mobile apps on both Android and iOS. The tool is bundled as part of the Clipdrop image editing suite, which was created by ex-Googlers and was later acquired by Stability AI.
The sketch-to-artwork AI model is based on Stability AI's latest Stable Diffusion (SDXL 0.9) model, which is also available in the form of plug-ins for Adobe Photoshop and Blender, as well as a bunch of other publicly-available AI image generation tools. The tool is free to use, but there's also a paid tier in place that speeds up the pace of render generation.
Stability AI claims that with Stable Doodle, "anyone with basic drawing skills and online access can generate high-quality original images in seconds." Stable Doodle relies on something called T2I-Adapter, which is developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, and has been trained on 77 million parameters to deliver more precision and control over the AI image generation process.
How does Stable Doodle work?
Users can access Stable Doodle from the official Clipdrop by Stability AI website, while the mobile app is listed on the Google Play Store and App Store. When you first open the sketch-to-image tool, you will see a blank drawing area, where you can create any shape or outline using a dot-shaped cursor. Below the drawing box is a field to enter a text prompt to describe what it is exactly that you drew.
Adjacent to the prompt field is a button that lets you pick the art style for your AI sketches. You can pick between options like isometric, comic book, photographic, line art, and neon pink, among a total of 14 styles currently available in the library. Once you've selected the style, hit the blue "generate" button. It will take a few seconds for the AI to generate three different renders with different color profiles, angular perspectives, and paint styles.
There's also a share button on the page that lets you download the AI-generated sketches locally. You can download a 2x2 collage of your original doodle and the three AI-drawn sketches, but the resolution is rather low at 800 x 800 pixels.
Thankfully, you can also download each sketch individually in 2048 x 2048, but do keep in mind that these renders come with a watermark. For comparison, the renders generated by OpenAI's Dall-E2 and Bing Image Creator only come in at a lowly 800 x 800 pixels.