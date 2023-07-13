Stable Doodle AI Wants To Turn Your Rough Sketches Into Real Art

Stability AI has launched a new AI tool that turns crude scribbles and sketches into stunningly detailed pieces of art. The tool is called Stable Doodle, and it is now available on the web as well as via mobile apps on both Android and iOS. The tool is bundled as part of the Clipdrop image editing suite, which was created by ex-Googlers and was later acquired by Stability AI.

The sketch-to-artwork AI model is based on Stability AI's latest Stable Diffusion (SDXL 0.9) model, which is also available in the form of plug-ins for Adobe Photoshop and Blender, as well as a bunch of other publicly-available AI image generation tools. The tool is free to use, but there's also a paid tier in place that speeds up the pace of render generation.

Stability AI claims that with Stable Doodle, "anyone with basic drawing skills and online access can generate high-quality original images in seconds." Stable Doodle relies on something called T2I-Adapter, which is developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, and has been trained on 77 million parameters to deliver more precision and control over the AI image generation process.