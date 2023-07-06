Why This Unassuming EV Platform Is A Huge Deal For Stellantis

Stellantis announced on July 5, 2023, that it would be introducing a new, modular EV platform for its vehicles. This isn't the triumphant unveiling of a new, groundbreaking vehicle that demands headlines. Rather, the new platform quietly represents a sea change in the industry. Its new EV platform is known as STLA Medium, the first of four new EV-specific platforms Stellantis has slated to bring out.

The platform will be installed in Stellantis facilities in Europe this year, with a global reach forthcoming. Two years after the announcement of new EV platforms at its EV Day presentation in 2021, Stellantis has delivered a substantial innovation in this new platform design. "What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe, and affordable mobility, supported by our €30 billion investment in electrification and software through 2025," Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares said of the new STLA Medium infrastructure. Stellantis holds a 2038 net zero carbon target, and this change will allow the varied brands under the Stellantis umbrella to quickly and efficiently deliver a bevy of electrified vehicles that will rapidly replace the ICE propulsion systems of gas guzzlers everywhere.